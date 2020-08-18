Democratic National Convention Thursday schedule — here are the virtual events to look out for
LOS ANGELES - The Democratic National Convention (DNC) heads into its final day on Thursday, Aug. 20. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the convention is an all-virtual event, meaning that anyone from home can watch.
Thursday’s list of daytime DNC events includes meetings with prominent constituency councils and caucuses. Later in the evening, there will be remarks from notable politicians and lawmakers, including Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Andrew Yang and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Here is the list of scheduled DNC Thursday events and their start times:
DAYTIME EVENTS
Poverty Council Meeting
Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT
LGBTQ Caucus Meeting
Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT
Campaign Academy 2020: Highlights
Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT
Small Business Council Meeting
Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT
Native American Caucus Meeting
Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT
PRE-SHOW EVENTS
#DemGovsGetItDone: Progress in Red & Purple States
Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT
Behind The Rhyme presents Your Voice Your Vote
Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
Pod Save America Live
Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
CONVENTION PROGRAM
Democratic National Convention: Day 4
Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
From 9-11 p.m. ET, many Democratic leaders are slated to speak, and a performance by The Chicks is scheduled. The full list of speakers is:
-Sen. Cory Booker
-Pete Buttigieg
-Gov. Gavin Newsom
-Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
-Sen. Tammy Duckworth
-Sen. Chris Coons
-Andrew Yang
Vice President Joe Biden
Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT