Deltona man dies after crashing car during heavy rain, deputies say

article

A man died after losing control of his car during heavy rainfall over the weekend in Deltona, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the three-vehicle crash on Howland Boulevard and Chilton Street shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.

Law enforcement said the driver, identified as Sabbeer White, 31, of Deltona, was traveling south on Howland Boulevard when his car spun 180 degrees and crossed over the median into northbound traffic. Authorities said the car was then hit by two oncoming vehicles. White was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the other vehicles involved received minor injuries, VSO said.

The crash shut down Howland Boulevard for several hours, with traffic reopening later that evening.

Deputies believe weather conditions and speed were contributing factors in White losing control of his car.

Authorities said he was not wearing a seat belt.