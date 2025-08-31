Deltona man arrested after home invasion, deputies say

The Brief A man was arrested after deputies say he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Deltona home, caused a disturbance and fired a shot into the ceiling. The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Jerron Singletary of Orange City, fled but was later found hiding under an RV off Cassadaga Road. He faces charges including home invasion robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft, and violation of probation.



A 24-year-old Orange City man was arrested after deputies say he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s Deltona home, fired a gunshot into the ceiling and fled the scene.

What we know:

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Jerron Singletary broke into the home on Millstone Avenue, causing a disturbance before firing a single round. No one inside the home was injured.

Singletary fled in a vehicle and later ran from deputies, according to the sheriff’s office. He was eventually found hiding under an RV off Cassadaga Road.

He now faces multiple charges, including home invasion robbery, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, grand theft, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. Deputies said Singletary was also charged with violation of probation.