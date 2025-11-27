Police: 2 suspects arrested for Deltona home break in attempt, shooting

The Brief Two men were identified as suspects in connection to a Deltona home shooting last week. The men were arrested and charged in Orange County. Authorities did not provide information regarding the other two suspects.



Two suspects in connection to a house shooting in Deltona last week were taken into custody.

Two men – Jamar Re’Shaun Battle, 18 and James Jermaine Cropper Jr., 18, – were taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department Gang Task Force after the department said four suspects attempted to break into a Deltona home on Nov. 19.

What we know:

Two men – Jamar Re’Shaun Battle, 18 and James Jermaine Cropper Jr., 18, – were taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department Gang Task Force after the department said four suspects attempted to break into a Deltona home on Nov. 19.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

FOX 35 obtained Ring camera footage of the incident. The video shows four suspects trying to break into a home. The individuals kept their heads and faces covered. When they couldn't get inside, they started shooting into the home.

The backstory:

On Nov. 19, around 4 a.m., four suspects attempted to break into a home and then shot at the home. No one was hurt in the incident.

FOX 35 reported the victims had just moved to the area from another state.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Volusia County deputies responded to the shooting and pursued the vehicle into Orange County before losing sight of it.

A masked suspects is shown on the camera of a Deltona home on Nov. 19.

The men were arrested in Orlando.

Their first court appearance took place in Orange County on Nov. 26. They are currently in the Orange County Jail.

Who are the suspects?

Authorities identified Battle and Cropper as two of the four suspects involved in the shooting.

Battle has 38 prior felony charges and 15 prior misdemeanors and Cropper has 22 prior felonies and 4 misdemeanors, police said.

It's not known what led the investigators to identify them. The other two suspects have not been publicly identified at this time.