Deltona couple searching for suspect who hit them, others in alleged hit-and-run crash

Seminole County Deputies are looking for the suspect involved in two hit-and-runs over the weekend. The car the person was driving was stolen, according to investigators.

One of those hit-and-runs happened on County Road 46A near the Interstate 4 eastbound ramp. It was there that the future Mr. and Mrs. Santos were struck by a car as they got the green arrow to turn.

"We’re actually on the way to one of his friends’ houses to drop off an invitation to our wedding to surprise them," said Karinelle Caban.

Moments before the accident that happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night, Caban and her fiancé Kevin Santos were having a date night. They just had dinner and a movie and were on their way to make that special delivery when a car came out of nowhere.

"We didn’t even have a chance to really react," said Santos.

Santos only had a split second to avoid his fiancé from being T-boned by the car that Seminole County Deputies believe was stolen. He swerved just enough to take the hit head-on.

"All we know is it was a white car. We might have been able to make out a chrome grill, but that’s about it," said Santos.

Deputies found that the car was dumped at the 7-Eleven off Exit 98 in Lake Mary. They believe the stolen white Honda Accord was involved in another hit-and-run the same night.

"We were lucky enough that, for us, it’s just an inconvenience, but we want to be advocates for the people that it wasn’t an inconvenience," said Caban.

Santos and Caban were not hurt, but they were not the only victims. They are hoping that someone may know something to bring them all closure.

"There’s a lot of questions not just for us, but a lot of other people who may want answers," said Santos.

Deputies are reviewing surveillance footage from the 7/11 for leads on a suspect. The store manager said he didn’t see who left the car.