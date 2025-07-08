Delta flight makes emergency landing in Fort Myers after battery fire on board

The Brief A Delta flight from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale made an emergency landing in Fort Myers after a passenger's personal electronic device reportedly caught fire. Flight attendants quickly extinguished the burning battery, and the crew diverted the flight due to lingering smoke. All passengers and crew landed safely.



A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale was forced to make an emergency landing in Fort Myers on Monday after a personal electronic device reportedly caught fire mid-flight.

What we know:

Delta Flight 1334, a Boeing 757-200 carrying 185 passengers and six crew members, diverted to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) after flight attendants extinguished a burning battery believed to belong to a customer, the airline said in a statement.

"Flight attendants worked quickly to extinguish a probable burning personal battery belonging to a customer while pilots followed procedures to safely divert the flight," a Delta spokesperson said. "We appreciate the quick work and actions by our people to follow their training, and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels."

While the fire was contained, the flight crew declared an emergency due to residual smoke and landed the aircraft without incident. No injuries were reported.

The aircraft is undergoing evaluation, according to officials.