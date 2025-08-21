Delta flight from Orlando lands safely in Austin after wing flap breaks midair: FAA

The Brief A Delta Air Lines flight from Orlando to Austin landed safely Tuesday after part of its left wing flap separated midair, officials said. The FAA confirmed no injuries were reported and said it is investigating the incident.



A Delta Air Lines flight from Orlando to Austin landed safely Tuesday after part of its left wing flap separated during the trip, the airline and federal officials said.

What we know:

Delta Flight 1893, a Boeing 737-800 carrying 62 passengers and six crew members, touched down at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport shortly after 3 p.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

No injuries were reported, and the plane taxied to the gate without issue.

What they're saying:

"After DL 1893 landed safely and without incident in Austin, it was observed that a portion of the left wing's flap was not in place," Delta said in a statement. The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance. We apologize to our customers for their experience as nothing is more important than the safety of our people and customers."

The FAA said the crew reported the damage after landing and that the agency will investigate.