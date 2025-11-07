DeLand woman accused of stealing nearly $60K from church daycare

The Brief Olson allegedly stole at least $59,185.50 from the accounts of the childcare and church. Some of the funds were also used for an engagement ring and a bathroom remodel. Investigators traced 39 unauthorized Zelle transactions, totaling $37,337.89.



A DeLand woman is accused of stealing almost $60,000 from a church-run daycare she oversaw, allegedly using the money to pay for personal expenses including plane tickets, restaurant meals, a bathroom remodel, dental work, and an engagement ring, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 40-year-old Jennifer Olson, the former director of Merry Day Childcare at Grace Chapel Church in DeLand, was arrested on November 5.

Olson faces charges of money laundering, organized scheme to defraud, and grand theft over $20,000. Olson was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on Thursday, November 6, and released after posting $55,000 bond.

Investigators said that between January and November 2024, Olson — who also served as treasurer and secretary for the church — diverted at least $59,185.50 from accounts belonging to both the daycare and the church.

Large withdrawal request raised suspicion

The church’s pastor told deputies he became concerned after a large withdrawal request from a DeLand Publix location was flagged. When he confronted Olson, she initially denied wrongdoing. After further questioning, Olson allegedly admitted it was "a one-time deal" because she had "fallen on hard times," according to her arrest report.

Olson resigned from her roles on Nov. 18, 2024, prompting church officials to order an audit.

Audit reveals misuse of funds

The pastor told investigators he was "flabbergasted" by what the audit revealed. According to the report, Olson used church and daycare funds to cover a variety of personal expenses, including:

Multiple Amazon Prime Video charges

DoorDash food deliveries and restaurant meals

Credit card and fuel payments for trips unrelated to church or daycare business

$780.50 for dental work at Aspen Dental in Port Orange

$2,241.71 for an engagement ring from Zales

$467 for Allegiant Airlines tickets

$2,405.77 for a bathroom remodel

Engagement ring purchased with daycare funds

Investigators noted that the engagement ring was intended for a daycare employee who had asked Olson to buy it on his behalf to keep the purchase secret from his girlfriend. He later paid Olson back in cash, but she never reimbursed the daycare account, according to the report.

Unauthorized payroll and payments

Deputies said Olson, who earned $20 per hour, issued herself unauthorized overtime and an additional $500 paycheck. The audit also revealed that she had placed her husband — a full-time Publix employee who occasionally did handyman work for the daycare — on the payroll at the same $20 hourly rate, which was higher than what regular childcare employees earned.

Investigators traced 39 unauthorized Zelle transactions, totaling $37,337.89, to a Wells Fargo account jointly held by Olson and her husband.