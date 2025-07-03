DeLand Police Department to build security wall around station amid safety concerns

The Brief The City of DeLand has approved a security wall for the police department, citing escalating threats to officers and vehicles. Officials said signs haven’t stopped repeated intrusions. The project 's estimated cost could exceed $20K; the timeline still uncertain.



City officials in DeLand have approved construction of an eight-foot wall surrounding the police department in an effort to better protect officers and staff following recent security incidents on department grounds.

What we know:

DeLand city commissioners have unanimously approved the construction of an eight-foot security wall around the police department in response to recent threats, including a drive-by shooting, vandalism, and damage to patrol vehicles.

The wall will include a gated access system to restrict unauthorized entry and improve safety for officers and staff. The estimated base cost is $20,000, though final expenses could rise depending on the gate specifications.

The backstory:

The decision follows escalating security concerns at the department. In one incident, bullets struck several patrol cars during a drive-by shooting. Other events involved a rock smashing a cruiser window and a cigarette disposal bin being used to damage vehicles.

Officials noted that warning signs alone have failed to prevent trespassing or protect department property.

What we don't know:

A timeline for construction has not been set, and officials say total project costs remain uncertain. It’s also unclear whether the city is considering additional security upgrades beyond the wall and gate installation.

Big picture view:

The project reflects growing concerns nationwide about the safety of law enforcement personnel. For DeLand, officials hope to create a more secure work environment at a time when police agencies face increasing operational and safety demands.

What they're saying:

Officials say the current signage prohibiting public entry has done little to deter intrusions.

"We need to do some things to try to protect them," said City Commissioner Richard Paiva, who likened the wall to "a big bulletproof vest" for the department.

According to Police Chief Jason Umberger, someone recently fired shots into the parking lot, striking several patrol cars. In separate incidents, a rock was thrown through a cruiser’s window and a cigarette disposal bin was used to damage additional vehicles.

"These incidents highlight the real and ongoing security concerns faced by our officers and staff, reinforcing the necessity of secured police facilities to protect personnel and ensure safe and uninterrupted operations," the department said in a written statement.

Destiny Wiggins, Public Safety Information Officer for the city, said the department is grateful for the city’s support.

"It has been a lot of years in the making," she said. "The police department is excited to be moving forward."