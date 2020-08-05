DeLand considers extra outdoor seating and outside drinking in downtown

The City of DeLand gave a preliminary go-ahead to a program that would allow people to drink and walk around downtown, along with more outdoor seating.

Bill Budzinski, of the Elusive Grape, is one of the business owners who brought the idea before the city commission Monday.

He tells FOX 35 News that the goal is to attract more people downtown as merchants brace for a slow fall as major events get slashed due to COVID-19.

“We don’t know what it’s going to look like in a year, but I can tell you what it’s going to look like in two months and it’s not pretty,” he said.

If fully approved, West Georgia Avenue and a portion of E Indiana Avenue would be closed on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

People would also be allowed to sip and walk their alcoholic drinks in a portion of downtown -- from Vooris to Ohio and Florida to Alabama avenues.

Chris Graham with the city said staff is working on a finalized plan that will go before a vote at a future commission meeting.

He’s hopeful the plan goes well -- reminding of social distancing and the city’s mask mandate.

“If we see that it does become a problem you know we see mass groups then we’ll probably have to shut it down,” he said.