DeLand child struck by car while riding scooter, critically injured
ORLANDO, Fla. - A DeLand child was seriously injured Monday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle while riding an electric scooter in DeLand, according to authorities.
What we know:
The crash occurred around 3:35 p.m. near the intersection of South Woodland Boulevard and Gilbert Street.
Police said a black Chevrolet, driven by an adult male, was traveling northbound when it hit the juvenile girl as she attempted to cross the roadway.
Black Chevrolet | CREDIT: On the Scene News CFL
The girl was transported to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.
The driver remained at the scene and was not injured. The roadway was closed for about 90 minutes and reopened shortly before 5 p.m.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and we have not yet received an update on the child's current condition.
Police said a full report will be released once the investigation is complete.
This is a developing story. FOX 35 News will update as more information is available.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information in this article comes from the DeLand Police Department and the photos were provided by On the Scene News CFL.