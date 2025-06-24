DeLand child struck by car while riding scooter, critically injured

article

The Brief A juvenile girl was critically injured Monday afternoon after being struck by a car while riding an electric scooter across South Woodland Boulevard in DeLand. The driver remained at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.



A DeLand child was seriously injured Monday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle while riding an electric scooter in DeLand, according to authorities.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 3:35 p.m. near the intersection of South Woodland Boulevard and Gilbert Street.

Police said a black Chevrolet, driven by an adult male, was traveling northbound when it hit the juvenile girl as she attempted to cross the roadway.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Black Chevrolet | CREDIT: On the Scene News CFL

The girl was transported to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene and was not injured. The roadway was closed for about 90 minutes and reopened shortly before 5 p.m.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and we have not yet received an update on the child's current condition.

Police said a full report will be released once the investigation is complete.

This is a developing story. FOX 35 News will update as more information is available.

