DeBary restaurant shunning Biden fans receives 'overwhelming' support

A Central Florida restaurant that went viral for a sign posted on its door asking President Biden supporters to go elsewhere is thanking the public for their support.

"Well, it has been a very interesting 48 hours. To the countless active military and retired veterans who have reached out, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for your support and for your service to our country," said a message on the DeBary Diner's Facebook page. "You are keeping me going when I’m feeling the weight of the world on my shoulders. There are no words. Just a solemn THANK YOU. I don’t know how this happened, but I can’t let you down."

The restaurant’s owner, Angie Ugarte, says she posted the sign the same day 13 service members were killed in Afghanistan.

"I was just angry. I was just let down. I felt like one of those mothers, or wives, or sisters who were gonna get that knock on the door," she explained.

RELATED: DeBary restaurant owner says she doesn't want business from Biden supporters

The sign on the front door reads:

"If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept and corrupt administration currently inhabiting the White House that is complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, please take your business elsewhere."

Ugarte, who’s been running the Debary Diner for about five years, says a lot of her regular customers are vets. She has an entire wall in the diner dedicated to members of the military. She blames President Joe Biden’s administration for the recent deaths in the Middle East.

Ever since the sign went viral, mixed reactions have filled the restaurant's Facebook page.

TRENDING: ‘Peek-a-boo!’: Watch these baby alligators hatch after being rescued

The DeBary Diner posted a message on Wednesday saying they will be closed on Thursday since they have "literally run out of food."

"Thank you all for the overwhelming support we have received and we apologize for not being able to get back to all of you," said a message on the DeBary Diner's Facebook page. "We will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, to give us an opportunity to get our kitchen ready for the weekend. We have literally run out of food. Thank you and we appreciate your understanding."

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.