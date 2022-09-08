Death of Queen Elizabeth II: What could change in the months ahead as Charles becomes king

The death of Queen Elizabeth II marked the end of an era for not only the United Kingdom, but also for many other countries around the world as well.

As her son, now known as King Charles III, takes over the reign from his late mother, there will likely be some changes that will take place in the UK and a number of other countries, including some countries close to the US.

Here's what you should know about the changes ahead.

Heads of State

While it goes without saying that with the queen's death, the United Kingdom will get a new head of state, it is also worth noting that this will also mean a change in a number of other countries' heads of state.

This is because a number of countries around the world also have the British monarch as their monarch.

According to reports from the BBC, King Charles III will also become the head of state in 14 countries that are known as "Commonwealth Realms." These countries are located around the world, with many of them in North America and the Caribbeans.

According to an archived version of the Royal Family website from Aug. 2, 2022, the Queen was also the monarch of the following countries:

Australia

The Bahamas

Belize

Canada

Grenada

Jamaica

New Zealand

Papua New Guinea

St. Christopher and Nevis (also known as St. Kitts and Nevis)

St. Lucia

Tuvalu

Anthems

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, the song "God Save The Queen" is the United Kingdom's royal and national anthem. The song's melody is also used for "My Country 'Tis of Thee."

In addition, government websites in Australia and Canada also state that "God Save The Queen" is their respective countries' royal anthem. Both of those countries have different songs as their national anthem.

Since the anthem's title and lyrics make multiple references to a female monarch, it is perhaps not a surprise that any references to a "queen" in the song will be changed to "king." However, UK newspaper The Guardian has noted that it may take time before large crowds sing the new version with confidence.

Currency

During Queen Elizabeth's reign, many countries with ties to the Commonwealth have featured the queen on their currencies.

Besides the UK, some other examples of currencies featuring Queen Elizabeth II include Australia's $5 bill, All denominations of Australian Dollar coins, some denominations of the Bahamian Dollar, Canada's $20 bill, and various denominations of the Eastern Caribbean Dollar banknotes and coins, which is used in eight Caribbean countries.

According to Canadian newspaper Toronto Sun, old banknotes featuring Queen Elizabeth II will be replaced, but not overnight. The banknotes will be gradually phased out and replaced with King Charles' likeness.

The same article, however, notes that there have been proposals to replace the current banknote design with one that drops the monarch altogether.

Passports

According to an archived version of the Royal Family's website that dates back to June 2, 2022, passports in the United Kingdom are issued in the name of the Queen, as stated on the first page.

In Commonwealth realms, it is noted that passports are issued by those countries' Governor-General, as the Queen's representative in that realm. In the case of Canada, passports are issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in the name of Her Majesty.

It was noted in a 2017 article by Canadian newspaper National Post that passports, along with other things bearing mentions of a queen, will likely face a process of having references to a queen replaced by references to a king.

Stamps

Regular stamps in the United Kingdom feature a side profile of Queen Elizabeth. In fact, it is noted that the Queen's likeness has been featured on UK stamps since the start of her reign.

With Charles becoming king, stamps in the UK will eventually change its designs, to one that features Charles.

Lawyers

In England and Wales, some senior trial lawyers (known as barristers in local vocabulary) are given the title "Queen's Counsel." That title is given as "a mark of outstanding ability," and it has been noted that most senior judges once practiced as QCs.

Outside of England and Wales, a number of countries and regions, like Australia, Canada, Grenada, Scotland and St. Kitts and Nevis, also appoint Queen's Counsels.

On Sept. 8, it was announced by the Bar Council, which represents lawyers in England and Wales, that the title Queen's Counsel has been changed to King's Counsel. Other countries may follow suit in the months ahead.