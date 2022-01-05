Death investigation underway following fatal shooting

Orlando police officers responded to a fatal shooting in the 1000 block of Bentley St. where a man was pronounced deceased on the scene just after 5 p.m.

Witnesses told investigators that the shooting could be connected to another crime scene involving a vehicle accident on Orange Blossom Trail between Washington and Robinson streets.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional details have been released.

