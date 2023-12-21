Deadly stabbing at Altamonte Springs gas station leads to arrest of 19-year-old woman, police say

article

A 19-year-old woman has been taken into custody after she allegedly stabbed another woman at a gas station in Altamonte Springs on Tuesday, according to police.

Leanna Ramnarine was charged with second degree murder after the incident that unfolded at the Circle K on East Altamonte Drive on Tuesday night just before 11, the Altamonte Springs Police Department said.

Ramnarine and 21-year-old Lakeira Hall were involved in a dispute at the gas station, and Ramnarine allegedly used a knife to stab her several times, police said. Hall was taken to a local hospital by a friend who was there during the incident, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police are still investigating this stabbing, and are urging anyone with information about this crime to contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441.

Ramnarine remains at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility without bond.