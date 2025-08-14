Deadly shooting in Sanford near Lake Monroe tied to road rage, police say

The Brief A person died after being shot at Vue on Lake Monroe in Sanford, police said. Investigators believe the case stems from a road rage incident. Authorities say everyone involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating.



A person was killed in a shooting on Wednesday in what Sanford Police say appears to be a road rage incident near Vue on Lake Monroe.

What we know:

Sanford Police say a person was shot and killed in an incident at Vue on Lake Monroe. Officers responded to the scene, where they found a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but later died.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or any suspects. It is also unclear what led up to the altercation beyond investigators’ belief that road rage was involved. Police have not said whether any arrests have been made or if charges are expected.

The backstory:

The shooting adds to a string of recent violent confrontations tied to road rage in Central Florida. The location of the incident, Vue on Lake Monroe, is a residential community near downtown Sanford.

What they're saying:

Few details were immediately released.

"At this time, it appears that all parties involved remained on scene and are cooperating with law enforcement, and it appears to be an isolated incident," Sanford Police spokesperson Michael Hernandez said.

