Deadly I-95 rollover crash in Brevard County shuts down portion of highway: FHP

A deadly crash in Brevard County along I-95 has shut down a portion of the highway, FHP said.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 165. Four people were ejected in the rollover crash.

All southbound lanes are currently closed as victims are being airlifted to the hospital, troopers said.

Traffic is being diverted onto St. Johns Heritage Pkwy.

This is a developing story.