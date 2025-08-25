Deadly Florida Turnpike crash prompts state crackdown on undocumented drivers

The Brief A deadly Florida Turnpike crash that killed three people is fueling a new state crackdown on undocumented drivers. Officials say agricultural inspection stations will now help identify unlicensed motorists, adding new lanes and scanning technology. Critics warn the tragedy is being politicized to vilify immigrants instead of focusing on road safety.



A deadly crash on the Florida Turnpike last week has prompted state officials to tighten enforcement against undocumented drivers, following reports that the truck driver involved held a commercial driver’s license despite being in the country illegally.

What they're saying:

Authorities say three people were killed on Aug. 12 when a man driving an 18-wheeler attempted an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

State officials allege the driver should not have had a commercial driver’s license. Florida law already bars undocumented immigrants from obtaining state-issued licenses, and licenses from so-called "sanctuary" states are not recognized in Florida.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the state will measure the effectiveness of its expanded agricultural station inspections in preventing similar accidents.

The backstory:

Florida lawmakers passed legislation in 2023 banning undocumented immigrants from obtaining licenses, part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ broader crackdown on immigration.

State leaders are now using the Turnpike crash to justify expanding enforcement. Agricultural inspection stations, which traditionally screen for pests and contraband, are being tasked with spotting unlicensed drivers.

Big picture view:

The policy shift highlights how transportation safety and immigration enforcement are being intertwined in Florida. Simpson said the stations have already made 150 arrests this year and that a new facility near the Florida-Alabama border will include pullover lanes and X-ray machines.

Critics argue the effort risks scapegoating immigrant communities instead of addressing systemic issues in commercial driving oversight.

What they're saying:

State officials allege the driver should not have had a commercial driver’s license.

"This accident happened because of Joe Biden’s failed border policies and immigration policies," Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said at a press conference Monday.

Florida law already prohibits undocumented immigrants from holding state-issued driver’s licenses.

"Ag law isn’t just looking for agricultural bugs, but we’re also looking for drugs and thugs," Simpson said.

The other side:

Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando called the Turnpike crash a tragedy but criticized the state’s response. While mourning the victims, she cautioned against using the crash to stigmatize immigrants.

"Unfortunately, this tragedy is being weaponized to vilify immigrants as a whole," Eskamani said in a statement. "Communities like the Sikh community, who have long experienced elevated levels of hate crimes, are too often scapegoated in moments like this."

She added that English proficiency requirements for commercial driver’s licenses are not new and urged state leaders to avoid using the crash to fuel division.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS