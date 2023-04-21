Deadly crash on Florida Turnpike causing traffic delays in Lake County

Stream Good Day Orlando

Drivers can expect traffic delays in Lake County following a deadly crash on the Florida Turnpike Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol has closed all southbound lanes on the Turnpike at mile marker 285, shortly before State Road 19, in the Howey in the Hills area.

No other details were immediately released.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (SKYFOX)

This is a developing story.