Deadly crash shuts down portion of Florida's Turnpike: FHP
article
HOWEY IN THE HILLS, Fla. - A deadly crash has shut down a portion of Florida's Turnpike in Lake County Tuesday morning.
Troopers said all northbound lanes at US 27 are currently closed.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.
STORY: Florida truck driver found lying on I-4 in mysterious road rage incident that has deputies hunting for answers
FOX 35 News is working to learn more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.