Deadly crash involving 2 semi-trucks, pedestrian shuts down I-95 near Melbourne, troopers say

A deadly crash has shut down a portion of Interstate-95 in Brevard County on Monday morning, troopers said.

Troopers have closed all northbound lanes of I-95 at Mile Marker 190 near Melbourne. Drivers are being diverted to Exit 188, the Pineda Causeway Extension.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Mile Marker 190 in Melbourne.

A pedestrian entered the northbound lanes in the direct path of two semi-trucks with trailers as they headed north on I-95, according to Florida Highway Patrol. That's when both trucks struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The pedestrian's name has not yet been released, but troopers said he's a 57-year-old man from New York.

Both truck drivers – a 44-year-old man from Jacksonville and a 50-year-old man from Port Saint Lucie – were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. No other details were released at this time.

