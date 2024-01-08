Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash involving 2 semi-trucks, pedestrian shuts down I-95 near Melbourne, troopers say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:35AM
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando

Deadly crash slows traffic on I-95 near Melbourne

A deadly crash has shut down a portion of Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Monday morning, troopers said. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Mile Marker 190 in Melbourne.

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A deadly crash has shut down a portion of Interstate-95 in Brevard County on Monday morning, troopers said. 

Troopers have closed all northbound lanes of I-95 at Mile Marker 190 near Melbourne. Drivers are being diverted to Exit 188, the Pineda Causeway Extension. 

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Mile Marker 190 in Melbourne. 

A pedestrian entered the northbound lanes in the direct path of two semi-trucks with trailers as they headed north on I-95, according to Florida Highway Patrol. That's when both trucks struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead on the scene. 

MORE HEADLINES:

The pedestrian's name has not yet been released, but troopers said he's a 57-year-old man from New York. 

Both truck drivers – a 44-year-old man from Jacksonville and a 50-year-old man from Port Saint Lucie – were not injured. 

The crash remains under investigation. No other details were released at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 