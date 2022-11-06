Troopers investigating deadly crash on I-4 in Winter Park

article

At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 4 in Orange County early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called out to the crash on I-4 West at Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park shortly after 2 a.m.

Westbound lanes were blocked in the area for hours but reopened shortly before 7 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.