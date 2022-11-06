Expand / Collapse search

Troopers investigating deadly crash on I-4 in Winter Park

Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando
WINTER PARK, Fla. - At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 4 in Orange County early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called out to the crash on I-4 West at Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park shortly after 2 a.m. 

Westbound lanes were blocked in the area for hours but reopened shortly before 7 a.m. 

No other details were immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 