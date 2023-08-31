Man pulled over on side of Florida Turnpike killed after struck by pickup truck in Osceola County: FHP
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A man was killed in a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County overnight, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said it happened shortly before 2 a.m. southbound at mile marker 240 – Kissimmee Park Road – in St. Cloud.
According to officials, a Ford F-150 was being driven south on the Turnpike when it collided with the driver of a Ram 1500 pickup truck hauling a boat trailer.
The man was standing outside his vehicle on an outside shoulder of the Turnpike when the Ford F-150 failed to stay in its lane, striking him and the back of the boat trailer.
The 47-year-old Trevor, Wisonsin man, died at the scene, FHP said. The other driver was not hurt.
One outside lane is blocked in the area as troopers investigate.