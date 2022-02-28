Deadly crash closes portion of U.S. 192 in Kissimmee

Authorities are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash in Osceola County.

One vehicle has flipped over onto its side as a result of the crash. That prompted the closure of eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 192 near Simpson Road in Kissimmee. The incident happened around 8 p.m. and traffic was still being diverted from U.S. 192 just before 10 p.m.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said one person died at the scene and another was taken to the hospital.

