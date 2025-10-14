Deadly Cocoa 'ambush' shooting suspect arrested on I-4 in car exceeding 100 mph, detectives say

The Brief The man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl in Cocoa earlier this month was denied bond. Jonterich Smith, 20, was arrested during a traffic stop in Volusia County a week after the shooting. Deputies said Smith was a passenger inside a car whose driver was traveling more than 105 mph down Interstate 4.



The man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl in Cocoa earlier this month will stay behind bars. Jonterich Smith was denied bond in court on Tuesday.

Detectives in Brevard County said they used license plate readers to identify and locate a vehicle believed to be tied to the case. That vehicle was stopped on Interstate 4 in Volusia County a week after the shooting. Inside, deputies found Smith.

What we know:

Smith, 20, was stopped by Volusia County sheriff's deputies, and they told us that he was a passenger inside a vehicle. The person behind the wheel was allegedly going more than 100 mph on Interstate 4, weaving in and out of traffic, as they were trying to get to a concert.

Smith acted surprised when deputies told him he was a wanted man, and that there was a warrant for his arrest out of Brevard County for first-degree premeditated murder.

Deputies said they searched the vehicle and found guns in the trunk.

The backstory:

Smith was arrested in connection with the deadly Oct. 6 ambush shooting that killed 15-year-old KaRyah Duncan outside Anchors Seafood & Chicken on Clearlake Road in Cocoa.

Smith is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. He is being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail.

Deputies said three teenagers — Duncan and two boys — were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot. A dark-colored SUV allegedly pulled in behind them, blocking their exit. Several suspects exited the SUV and began shooting before fleeing. The vehicle was later recovered by investigators.

The two teenage boys wounded in the attack are expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not immediately release the name of the driver. Authorities did not offer details on the types of weapons allegedly found in the trunk of the vehicle.

Authorities have not yet identified a motive for the shooting or said how the victims and suspects may have known each other.

What's next:

Smith has been given a public defender. He is facing several charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Detectives said they quickly identified Smith and another man, 20-year-old Xazavier Butler, as suspects in the case. Butler remains at-large.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case or Butler’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or Agent Stanton Wimer with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.