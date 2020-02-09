Deadline to register to vote, change party affiliation before March primary is Feb. 18

article

If you want to register to vote in time for Florida's Presidential Preference Primary Election, the deadline is coming up.

Florida's primary presidential election is March 17.

That means the deadline to register to vote is 5 p.m. on Feb. 18.

The primary is a closed one, meaning only democrats can vote for candidates affiliated with their party.

It's the same with republicans.

Those without party affiliation are not able to vote for candidates with a political party.

Remember, if you're already registered to vote, you can change your party affiliation before the primary.

Advertisement

You can register to vote or make changes by visiting RegistertovoteFlorida.gov.