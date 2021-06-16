Daytona Truck Meet's future in question after weekend of 'disrespectful' visitors

article

On Wednesday, the Daytona Beach City Commission will discuss the future of the Daytona Truck Meet. The annual event wrapped up Sunday.

The mayor expressed concerns about how disrespectful visitors were.

A decision is closer to being made about whether the Daytona Truck Meet could be gone for good. Mayor Derrick Henry says the event is just too disruptive and he has a laundry list of complaints from residents saying that compared to other events, this one is louder and the driving is aggressive.

Daytona Beach police say they had to deal with several parking lot parties.

"Our other events are used to Daytona Beach and they've learned how to be good guests. This is a new event and they have not fit in well with what we expect," the mayor said.

Some residents say the event doesn’t bother them and that the loud couple of nights are to be expected when you live in the area.

The city says they have shared their concerns with event organizers and the Speedway. The future of the event will be discussed at a city commission meeting on Wednesday.

