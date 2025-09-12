Daytona State College campus school safety officer arrested after alleged road rage incident

The Brief A Daytona State College campus safety officer was arrested after allegedly impersonating a police officer during a road rage incident. Deputies say he threatened a woman and reached into her car before she displayed a gun in self-defense. The case highlights concerns about escalating traffic disputes and misuse of authority.



A college campus safety officer was arrested Wednesday after a reported road rage incident in which he allegedly tried to grab another driver through her car window while falsely claiming to be a police officer.

What we know:

A Daytona State College campus safety officer, Fernando Valiente, 58, was arrested after deputies said he confronted a driver in a road rage incident while falsely claiming to be a police officer.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Investigators said Valiente brake-checked and followed Gabriel Rosa off I-4 before pulling up beside her at a Deltona intersection, where he allegedly threatened her and reached into her car window. Deputies confirmed Valiente is not a sworn law enforcement officer.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether Valiente has faced prior complaints of misconduct or whether Daytona State College has taken any action following his arrest. Authorities have not yet detailed what charges he will ultimately face in connection with the threats and impersonation claim.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS