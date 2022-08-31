Daytona Lagoon offers free waterpark admission to first responders on these days

article

Calling all first responders! Daytona Lagoon is offering free waterpark admission during its fifth annual First Responder Weekend to honor those who serve and protect the community.

All active firefighters, lifeguards, emergency medical service (EMS) professionals and law enforcement must present a valid professional ID or badge on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11, for free entry to the water park, park officials said in a news release. The waterpark will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on both days.

"Across Volusia County and the entire country, first responders work tirelessly to keep our communities safe," Tyler Currie, General Manager of Daytona Lagoon, said in a statement. "We want to give them a chance to relax and enjoy a fun day with family and friends. It’s just one small way we can thank all of our local first responders."

Also, starting on Sept. 10, Daytona Lagoon will kick off the first weekend of its Waterpark Bonus Weekends series, in which guests can pay a discounted price of $23.99 each to enter the waterpark on Saturdays and Sundays. That offer runs through Oct. 9.