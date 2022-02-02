Daytona International Speedway holding hiring event for upcoming races

article

The Daytona 500 and Speedweeks are coming up at Daytona International Speedway and you can be part of the action.

A hiring event kicks off at 2 p.m. Wednesday and Speedway officials are looking for several positions ahead of the Daytona 500 and Speedweeks which is Feb. 15 thru 20.

The Daytona International Speedway says they are looking to hire people to join the guest services team to welcome fans from across the country to the world center of racing.

They are also looking for people to work in ticketing, security, hospitality and emergency services.

If you want to apply, they are asking that you enter the Speedway at the intersection of Nascar Drive and International Speedway Blvd. The hiring event runs from 2 - 6 p.m.

