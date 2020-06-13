Daytona Beach police vehicle flipped over during chase; officer, K-9 partner not injured

article

The Daytona Beach Police Department said an officer and his K-9 partner are OK after their police vehicle flipped over during a chase.

Deputy Cheif Jakari Young, of the Daytona Beach Police Department, tweeted a few photos of the upside-down SUV.

He said in his tweet that the overturned police SUV "is the result of an authorized pursuit of a fleeing felon that occurred on North Nova near Sixth Street."

Young said the suspect was taken into custody.