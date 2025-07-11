Daytona Beach Police seek suspect in attempted child abduction, indecent exposure

The Brief Daytona Beach Police are searching for a man wanted for attempted child abduction and indecent exposure. Officials have released a photo and are asking the public to help identify him. Residents are urged not to approach the suspect but to call police with any information.



Daytona Beach Police are actively searching for a man accused of attempted child abduction and indecent exposure.

What we know:

Authorities say the suspect exposed himself and attempted to abduct a child before fleeing the area. An image of the suspect has been released, and officials are urging the public to help identify and locate him.

What we don't know:

The police have not released details about when or where the incident occurred, nor the age or condition of the potential victim. It’s also unclear whether the suspect has a criminal history or if similar incidents have been reported in the area.

The backstory:

The incident appears to be isolated, but the severity of the allegations has prompted a citywide alert. Police are treating the case as a top priority and have emphasized the danger the suspect may pose to the community, particularly to children.

What they're saying:

The case has raised public safety concerns in Daytona Beach.

"The Daytona Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating this subject," officials said in a public advisory. "All information will be handled with discretion. Do not approach the individual. Contact authorities immediately."

What you can do:

If you have any information, contact the DBPD at 389-671-5100 or Crimestoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477).

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Daytona Beach Police Department.



