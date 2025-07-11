Daytona Beach Police seek suspect in attempted child abduction, indecent exposure
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Police are actively searching for a man accused of attempted child abduction and indecent exposure.
What we know:
Authorities say the suspect exposed himself and attempted to abduct a child before fleeing the area. An image of the suspect has been released, and officials are urging the public to help identify and locate him.
What we don't know:
The police have not released details about when or where the incident occurred, nor the age or condition of the potential victim. It’s also unclear whether the suspect has a criminal history or if similar incidents have been reported in the area.
The backstory:
The incident appears to be isolated, but the severity of the allegations has prompted a citywide alert. Police are treating the case as a top priority and have emphasized the danger the suspect may pose to the community, particularly to children.
What they're saying:
The case has raised public safety concerns in Daytona Beach.
"The Daytona Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating this subject," officials said in a public advisory. "All information will be handled with discretion. Do not approach the individual. Contact authorities immediately."
What you can do:
If you have any information, contact the DBPD at 389-671-5100 or Crimestoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477).
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Daytona Beach Police Department.