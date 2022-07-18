NC man accused of driving over turtle's nest in Daytona Beach

article

A North Carolina man was arrested in Florida after authorities said he drove over a turtle's nest in Volusia County.

Gary L. Killian, 48, of North Carolina, was stopped by Volusia County deputies after a report of a reckless driver in Daytona Beach Shores.

According to an arrest report, deputies said they found orange tape with a clearly marked turtle nest number (Nest #N163) on the front bumper of his vehicle. This orange tape belonged to a turtle's nest in Daytona Beach.

Volusia County authorities reported a reckless driver in a white and blue Ford F-150 in the area of Daytona Beach Shores. The tire marks of a Daytona Beach turtles nest (Nest #N163) matched the tires of the vehicle which Gary L. Killian was driving b Expand

In the area of that nest, Killian's tire tracks were found and authorities placed the recovered piece of orange tape missing from the nest to the one found on Killian's front bumper, which they matched, according to reports.

In the vehicle, authorities said they also found an opened and unsealed beer.

Killian was charged with a felony of possessing, selling or molesting marine turtle eggs/nest, a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended driver's license, and two ordinance charges of alcohol beverage on a beach that does not allow alcohol and driving outside the driving area.

To reach officials for any marine life and wildlife concerns and violations, please contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).