Daytona Beach leaders urge shops to remove vulgar shirts from public view

The Brief Daytona Beach officials are urging shops to remove vulgar or sexual merchandise from public displays. The city is using a voluntary proclamation to maintain a family-friendly image without violating free speech rights. Some store owners, including those selling popular foul-language items, say they will adjust displays to comply.



City leaders in Daytona Beach are asking local shops to remove t-shirts and merchandise with vulgar language or sexual content from public displays, aiming to protect the city’s family-friendly image.

What we know:

Daytona Beach officials are asking local retailers to remove T-shirts and merchandise with vulgar or sexual content from public displays.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The effort, led by Commissioner Ken Strickland, is intended to maintain the city’s family-friendly image. Stores displaying offensive material alongside children’s merchandise, such as cartoon-themed shirts, are the main focus.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many stores will comply voluntarily or whether some will resist, given that officials cannot legally mandate removal without risking First Amendment challenges. The exact timeline for the proclamation’s implementation and how widespread its effects will be are also uncertain.

The backstory:

Daytona Beach has long positioned itself as a tourist-friendly city, and officials say offensive merchandise in public view may conflict with that image. The city is using a voluntary proclamation rather than legal enforcement to encourage businesses to self-regulate.

What they're saying:

Officials say they cannot legally force businesses to remove the items without risking legal challenges.

"We're fully aware that if we send my thing and tell them to take it down, we'll be in court with the ACLU for violating their First Amendment rights," said Daytona Beach Commissioner Ken Strickland. "The attorney is going to put together a proclamation, and we're going to vote on it. Just send it out, see if we can get some voluntary cooperation from them."

For now, they are seeking voluntary cooperation through a formal proclamation.

"It would be nice if they would be respectful of families with kids that can read and keep it here," Strickland said, suggesting stores could move such items to less visible areas of their shops.

Some store owners have indicated willingness to comply. Sefa Akdeniz, who sells targeted clothing that is popular among customers, said he plans to adjust his displays.

"I always believe that Daytona is a family-friendly town, and I would like to keep my store as a family-friendly store, so I’m definitely supporting that," he said.

What's next:

The proclamation is expected to be reviewed and distributed to local retailers in the coming weeks.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS