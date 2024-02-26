Daytona 500 date for 2025 announced

Mark your calendars and start your engines: The 67th annual Daytona 500 will be held on Feb. 16, 2025.

Officials revealed the date at Monday's Champion's Celebration and Lunch.

"Announcing the official date of the 2025 DAYTONA 500 today while honoring William Byron’s monumental victory last week was very special," said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. "Our loyal fans saw the drivers put on quite the show, and they were on the edge of their seats the entire race. I know that passion and love for the DAYTONA 500 will carry over next year into the 67th running of The Great American Race."

2024 : Byron wins Daytona 500, giving Hendrick Motorsports 1st win since 2014

When do Daytona 500 tickets go on sale for 2025?

Fans can sign up for exclusive pre-sale access to the 2025 Daytona 500 here.

Fans can also place a $25 deposit to jump the line and get an early purchase link to get priority access to seats, camping and other experiences.