Day 3 of Markeith Loyd murder trial to continue on Monday

The first of two trials for accused killer Markeith Loyd will continue on Monday.

Loyd is on trial for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

On Saturday, the judge dismissed a juror after concerns that she was misleading about her past criminal record. The judge replaced her with an alternate.

The jury is being sequestered for the trial, which is expected to wrap up within the next two weeks.

Loyd will then face another trial for the murder of Orlando Police Lt. Deborah Clayton.

Day three of the trial will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday.