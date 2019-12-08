Daughter launching community search to help find missing veteran with PTSD

article

The daughter of a missing veteran with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is asking the community to help her find her father, Robert Ford.

Catherine Ford is working with a community group to find volunteers to help them search the area for her father, Robert Ford, this Wednesday.

The Sanford Police Department says Robert Ford, 73, has been missing for nine days.

They've launched a website and Facebook page to recruit volunteers to help with the search.

The group hopes to find 100 volunteers to walk around the area.

They also hope to use drones to help assist in the search.

According to police, his daughter, Catherine Ford, said that Robert was last seen overnight on Nov. 29, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.

He left his residence while Catherine was sleeping.

Sanford police say they are still looking for the man Sunday.

He was reportedly last seen wearing dark-colored shorts, a dark-colored shirt and an unknown color jacket.

Police say he has a small beard, hazel eyes, weighs about 160 pounds and is about five-feet, seven-inches tall.

His daughter says her father walked out without shoes, phone or ID.

Catherine also said that he has medication that he needs to take too.

Robert is a Navy veteran and suffers from PTSD.

He takes medication for depression.

She says he also often forgets where he is.

Anyone with information regarding Robert's whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.