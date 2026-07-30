Data centers fuel debate as Florida communities push for restrictions

The Brief Florida cities are considering restrictions on new data centers over concerns about water use, electricity demand and noise. The issue has become part of the governor's race as candidates propose different approaches to regulating the facilities. A new state law requires data centers to cover utility costs and notify communities before construction, while leaving final approval to local governments.



As demand for artificial intelligence and cloud computing grows, large-scale data centers are becoming the focus of a statewide debate over their impact on water, electricity and surrounding communities.

Data centers house the computer servers that power websites, mobile apps and artificial intelligence systems.

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While smaller facilities operate inside many businesses, the newest generation of large-scale data centers requires significant amounts of electricity and water to operate and cool the equipment. More than 100 data centers already operate in Florida, including several in the Orlando area.

The growing demand has prompted several Florida communities to consider restrictions. Titusville recently voted to ban new data centers, Flagler County is weighing a moratorium, and Palm Coast is considering zoning changes that would require City Council approval before new facilities can be built.

Palm Coast Councilman Ty Miller questioned whether local governments should approve projects with heavy utility demands.

"Anything that uses massive amounts of water that would equate to 50,000 or 100,000 homes. How can you approve that without taking a hard look at it?" Miller said.

The issue has also emerged in Florida's 2026 governor's race. Democratic candidate David Jolly supports a moratorium on new data center construction, while Republican candidate Byron Donalds has proposed requiring data centers to provide their own power and water instead of relying on public utilities. Republican candidate Jay Collins has called for stricter oversight to prevent utility costs from being passed on to consumers.

Dr. Larry Walker, an associate professor of educational leadership at the University of Central Florida, said demand for AI infrastructure is unlikely to disappear.

"People are increasingly using AI and you have to have a center somewhere. So what is middle ground?" Walker asked.

What's next:

A Florida law that took effect July 1 requires data centers to pay for their electricity and water use and provide advance notice before construction, while leaving final approval decisions to local governments.