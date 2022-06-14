Danielle Redlick takes the stand in her Winter Park murder trial

The state called its final witnesses in the murder trial of Danielle Redlick. She's accused of stabbing and killing her husband, Michael Redlick, at their Winter Park home in 2019.

Redlick took the stand on Tuesday. She admitted in court to stabbing her husband after getting into an argument. She told the court that she was afraid she was going to die after Michael allegedly tried to suffocate her and pinned her down. Court resumes at 1:30 p.m.

On Monday, Danielle and Micheal Redlick’s 18-year-old daughter took the stand. FOX 35 News learned she told the jury the couple had a big fight the night before her father died. Several other witnesses took the stand Monday, going through everything from emails exchanged between the couple, to showing the bloody crime scene.

Their daughter said she stayed at a friend's house the night her father died, but days later when she asked her mother what happened, she said Redlick told her that he had a heart attack.

Danielle is accused of stabbing Michael to death, wanting out of their 14-year marriage. A DNA expert said three out of four knives on the scene had Michael's DNA on them.

Also called to the stand was a child protective investigator, who interviewed Redlick and her children after it happened in 2019 at their Winter Park home. She said Redlick told her that Michael stabbed himself to death while she hid in the bathroom.

"She just opened the bathroom door and then went out," Tarolyn Tucker said on the stand. "She just saw a trail of blood from the bathroom to the living room. She just followed the trail of blood to the living room."

Redlick’s attorneys say she stabbed her husband in self-defense. Michael was her stepfather before for the two married. They had two children together.

You can watch the trial in the live player above.

