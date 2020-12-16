Expand / Collapse search

Storms leave trail of damage through Pinellas Park

Police spokesman gives initial damage report

Pinellas Park Police Department's Captain Adam Geissenberger says 25 buildings were damaged but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Officials say 25 buildings were damaged, but no injuries have been reported in parts of northern Pinellas County after a possible tornado moved over the north part of the city Wednesday.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said in a tweet that emergency crews were responding to multiple scenes with  "structural damage due to weather."

Starting around 4:15 p.m., SkyTower Radar showed "strong rotation" moving east from Feather Sound, over the Howard Frankland Bridge, according to FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto

Tornadoes were essentially caused by the same cell cycling over and over as it moved along I-275 and I-4, meteorologist Tyler Eliasen says.

Over the next hour, the line of storms triggered tornado warnings from Tampa to Lakeland.

Pinellas Park police said drivers should use caution and try to avoid the areas of 49th Street N, north of 118th Avenue, as well as Highway 66/Bryan Dairy Road.

Pinellas Park homes damaged by possible tornado

Residents said they lost power right before hearing the familiar sound of a passing train, which is typically reported when a tornado moves through.

Police also said traffic signals were out at "multiple locations" but the majority of the damage was confined to less-populated industrial areas instead of neighborhoods.

“We’re extremely fortunate and we hope the injury report stays where it is,” PPPD Captain Adam Geissenberger offered.

Over 13,000 locations in Pinellas County are without power, accoring to Duke Energy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Damage in Pinellas Park, seen from SkyFOX

The view of downtown Tampa around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.