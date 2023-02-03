Dallas Zoo Mystery: Man arrested, charged with cruelty to animals in connection to monkey theft

article

Dallas police have arrested a man in connection to the missing monkey case at the Dallas Zoo.

Davion Irvin, 24, was booked into the Dallas Jail on Thursday night.

Davion Irvin (Source: Dallas Jail)

Tips from the public helped investigators identify Irvin as the man Dallas police wanted to speak to about the missing emporer tamarin monkeys at the Dallas Zoo.

Finn and Bella (Source: Dallas Zoo)

Police got a tip that he was at the Dallas Aquarium on Thursday near animal exhibits.

Officers spotted him getting onto a DART train and caught up to him on Pacific Avenue. He was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Irvin is now facing six animal cruelty charges connected to the tamarin monkey case.

Police are still investigating whether he is connected to the zoo’s other criminal cases.

Intentional cuts were found in the langur habitat and the habitat of a clouded leopard, which escaped.

An endangered vulture was also found dead with what police described as a wound.

The Dallas Zoo is now offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the incidents.