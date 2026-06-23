Operation Innocence Shield: 3 victims rescued, 10 arrested in Flagler County trafficking sting

The Brief An undercover human trafficking sting dubbed "Operation Innocence Shield" has resulted in the rescue of three adult victims and the arrest of 10 suspects in Flagler County. The multi-agency crackdown targeted both online sex operations and buyers, yielding additional seizures of firearms, vehicles, and trafficking levels of fentanyl. Sheriff Rick Staly noted that five suspects remain jailed without bond or on high bounds, and further arrests are expected as phase three of the investigation continues.



Three human-trafficked adults were identified and rescued in a multi-month, multiphase operation in Flagler County. As a result of the efforts of multiple law enforcement officers, 10 people were arrested on multiple related charges.

In the operation, a number of drugs, guns and cars were also seized, Sheriff Rick Staly reported.

What we know:

Who was arrested? What are the charges?

The sheriff's office released a list of 10 individuals from Seminole, Flagler, Brevard and Duval counties who were arrested based on the efforts of Operation Innocence Shield.

Five of the 10 individuals have been released on bond since their arrest.

Jennifer Ocasio, 36, of Orange City: Prostitution, Seminole County warrants for possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Currently being held without bond.

Travonce Brewer, 37, of Jacksonville: Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Currently being held on a $106,000 bond.

Amanda Smith, 37, of Melbourne: Prostitution, Seminole County warrant for violation of probation in reference to possession of cocaine. Currently being held without bond.

Tyrazes Brown, 38, of Jacksonville: Possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Released on a $1,500 bond.

Katlyn Howard, 31, of Jacksonville: Prostitution, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Currently being held on an $8,150 bond.

Dwight Cicero Jr., 38, of Jacksonville: Possession of cocaine, resisting an officer without violence. Released on a $3,000 bond.

Donisha Courtney, 32, of Jacksonville: Prostitution, possession of synthetic cathinones. Currently being held on a $2,650 bond.

Andrew Bascom, 42, of Palm Coast: Solicitation of prostitution. Released on a $150 bond.

Brandon Tirozzi II, 34, of Palm Coast: Solicitation of prostitution. Released on a $500 bond.

Casey Hays, 40, of Melrose: Prostitution. Released on a $150 bond.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Brandon Tirozzi II, 34, and Casey Hays, 40, were arrested in connection to an undercover human trafficking operation in Flagler County. (Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

What you can do:

Victims of human trafficking or people who may know a victim can receive assistance by contacting the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 and the Florida hotline at 855-352-7233.

What's next:

As the investigation is ongoing and heads into phase three, the sheriff's office anticipates more arrests will be made, Staly said.