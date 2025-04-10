Customer accused of pulling knife on Subway employees in Brevard County arrested

The Brief The customer accused of pulling a knife on two Subway employees in Merritt Island was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. Edward Cocaine, 45, was booked into the Brevard County jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and battery.



A man accused of pulling a knife on two Subway employees in Brevard County over the weekend was arrested by deputies on Wednesday, authorities said.

What we know:

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Edward Cocaine, 45, of Merritt Island.

Cocaine faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and battery, according to jail and court records obtained by FOX 35 News.

The man accused of pulling out a knife on two Subway employees in Brevard County was arrested on Wednesday, authorities said.

What we don't know:

Deputies did not immediately disclose how they were able to identify Cocaine as the suspect.

What's next:

He is expected to make his first appearance before a judge on Thursday at 1:15 p.m.

What happened?

The backstory:

According to a report filed with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, on April 5, a customer pulled a knife on two employees who were making his sandwich at the Subway shop in Merritt Island.

The ordeal was recorded on security cameras at the store. Authorities said that in security footage they reviewed, two employees tried to keep a man from coming behind the counter with a knife.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office described the suspect as a white man with a beard. He was believed to be driving a red Dodge Ram pickup truck with a red topper on the vehicle.

'Terrifying'

What they're saying:

"Terrifying," said Ashley Bart thinking about the recent alleged assault. "Because he definitely looked like he had intentions of using it, and you can see it in the video, it’s in the air. He’s ready."

Bart is still trying to process what happened at the sandwich shop.

She's one of the victims and says she tried to keep the man from going after the other employee inside with the knife.

"That’s when he forced himself back here, and he pulled out a knife. I got between the two of them trying to keep him from him because that’s where he was trying to get," she said.

