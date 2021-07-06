Cuomo declares gun violence a 'disaster emergency'

Calling gun violence in New York a public health crisis, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that he is declaring a disaster emergency in order to "free up money and free up programs" to tackle the problem. In a speech at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan, the governor called such a disaster declaration via executive order the "first in the nation."

"We know how to deal with an epidemic — we want the same level of attention, the same level of energy. Look what we did with COVID," Cuomo said. "This is not just a criminal justice issue — it's a public health issue, it's a jobs issue, it's a substance abuse issue. And we have to coordinate them all together."

The governor said he will be putting together an office to coordinate the state's efforts. This Office of Gun Violence Prevention will use data from police departments to identify hotspots for shootings and "deploy resources" there.

"We have to get illegal guns off the street. We have to get the guns out of hands of dangerous people," Cuomo said. "We have to rebuild the police-community relationship."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

