Cruise ship with sick passengers heading to Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't want a cruise ship where four people died and others are sick to offload passengers for treatment.

DeSantis also told a news conference he expects South Florida's four counties - Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe - will be on near-lockdown until mid-May.

He says Florida can't treat outsiders right now. The cruise line says the passengers on board include 304 Americans.

Speaking at a news conference at a testing center outside the Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, DeSantis said Holland America should send doctors to treat passengers on board.