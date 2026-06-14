Crews battle heavy fire at Orange County home, officials say

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The Brief Fire crews responded to a home on Avonwood Court in Orange County for a heavily involved structure fire, according to officials. It is not yet known what caused the fire.



Crews with Orange County Fire Rescue and Maitland Fire Department responded to a heavy fire at a home on Saturday, according to officials.

Units were called out just before 4:30 p.m. to the home on Avonwood Court after callers reported flames coming from the structure.

Officials were able to get a knockdown on the fire upon arrival, according to officials.

(Maitland Fire Department photo)

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Neighbors said the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, according to the Maitland Fire Department.