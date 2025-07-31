NASA's Crew-11 launch: Purpose of the mission, meet the crew and more
ORLANDO, Fla. - NASA and SpaceX are preparing to launch the Crew‑11 mission to the International Space Station on Thursday.
When is the Crew-11 launch?
What we know:
Liftoff is scheduled for Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 12:09 p.m. EDT, with docking expected at about 3 a.m. EDT on Saturday, Aug. 2
Crew-11 will be aboard a Falcon 9 rocket which will launch from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
CREDIT: NASA
What is the purpose of the mission?
Dig deeper:
The mission’s purpose is to deliver a four‑person crew for a long‑duration stay aboard the ISS, where they will conduct scientific experiments and technology demonstrations aimed at advancing human exploration beyond low Earth orbit and benefiting life on Earth.
Who is a part of Crew-11?
The Crew‑11 team includes NASA astronauts:
- Commander - Zena Cardman (NASA)
- Pilot - Mike Fincke (NASA)
- Mission Specialist - Kimiya Yui (The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency)
- Mission Specialist - Oleg Platonov (Roscosmos)
CREDIT: NASA
This will be the first space flight for Cardman and Platonov. Thursday's launch will be Fincke's fourth mission and Yui's second.
The Source: The information in this article comes from NASA.