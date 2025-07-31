NASA's Crew-11 launch: Purpose of the mission, meet the crew and more

The Brief When : 12:09 p.m. EDT, Thursday, July 31, 2025 Where : Launch Complex 39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida Purpose : Six‑month ISS mission conducting scientific and technology research to advance human space exploration Crew : Commander Zena Cardman (NASA), Pilot Mike Fincke (NASA), Mission Specialists Kimiya Yui (JAXA) and Oleg Platonov (Roscosmos)



NASA and SpaceX are preparing to launch the Crew‑11 mission to the International Space Station on Thursday.

When is the Crew-11 launch?

What we know:

Liftoff is scheduled for Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 12:09 p.m. EDT, with docking expected at about 3 a.m. EDT on Saturday, Aug. 2

Crew-11 will be aboard a Falcon 9 rocket which will launch from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

What is the purpose of the mission?

Dig deeper:

The mission’s purpose is to deliver a four‑person crew for a long‑duration stay aboard the ISS, where they will conduct scientific experiments and technology demonstrations aimed at advancing human exploration beyond low Earth orbit and benefiting life on Earth.

Who is a part of Crew-11?

The Crew‑11 team includes NASA astronauts:

Commander - Zena Cardman (NASA)

Pilot - Mike Fincke (NASA)

Mission Specialist - Kimiya Yui (The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency)

Mission Specialist - Oleg Platonov (Roscosmos)

This will be the first space flight for Cardman and Platonov. Thursday's launch will be Fincke's fourth mission and Yui's second.