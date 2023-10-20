Deadly crash to shut down entrance ramps to I-4 in Orlando for hours, police say

Stream Good Day Orlando for live updates

An early morning deadly crash that happened westbound on State Road 408 at the Interstate 4 interchange has shut down both entrance ramps to I-4 in downtown Orlando, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said they expect the area to be closed for hours.

Drivers can exit on Orange Blossom Trail or Mills Avenue to get around the crash.

