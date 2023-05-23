Crash spills wooden pallets on I-4 in Orlando

All eastbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 4 at John Young Parkway after a tractor-trailer crashed, spilling 150 wooden pallets on the road Tuesday morning.

The Orlando Police Department said it will take at least over an hour to clean up the area.

Drivers are being diverted to the express lanes and the John Young Parkway exit.

Officers said at least one person was injured in the crash.

Additional details regarding the extent of the injuries and the cause of the crash were not immediately released.

