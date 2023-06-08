3 taken to hospital after crash on Florida Turnpike in Lake County, troopers say

Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving three vehicles on the Florida Turnpike in Lake County Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike at US-27 in Howey In The Hills.

Troopers said the three drivers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

A crash has shut down a portion of the Florida Turnpike in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. (SKYFOX)

All lanes in the area were blocked following the crash, but have since reopened at 7 a.m.